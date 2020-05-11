Pennsylvania health officials announced fewer than 550 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest increase since March 28.
The state Department of Health confirmed 543 new cases, the fewest since 533 in late March. The state now has had 57,154 confirmed cases since health officials began tracking data in mid-March.
There were another 24 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 3,731. Most of the deaths — 2,522 — have been linked to the 540 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive. The state is not releasing the names of the locations, only the county where the home is located. State officials previously removed one location in Northumberland County that had eight cases — six patients and 2 employees — from the data. The DOH said the facility, which had been on the state database for nearly two weeks, was not licensed and state data measure licensed facilities only.
There were two new cases in the Valley, one each in Northumberland and Union counties. There have now been 248 cases locally: 125 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 41 in Union and 33 in Snyder. Snyder County has not had a new case since April 26; Montour County's last confirmed case was May 3.
According to state data, 2,156 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is down 88 from Sunday's data release. There are 473 residents on ventilators, down 10 from Sunday. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.
Store reopening
Dick's Sporting Goods at the Monroe Marketplace is one of four stores the chain is opening across Pennsylvania this week. The stores in Selinsgrove, Williamsport, State College and Erie are all open with new social distancing protocols in place.
The store will implement an hour for at-risk shoppers — 8-9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 9-10 a.m. Sunday — has installed guards at checkouts and will continue to offer curbside contactless pickup for customers who prefer that option. Checkout areas will be cleaned after each transaction and employees are required to wear masks.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond and Old Navy remain closed according to their websites. Kohl's offering in-store pickup, but in-person shopping is not permitted.
Lawmaker defies stay at home
A Pennsylvania state lawmaker apparently defied Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide stay-at-home order when he organized and attended a meeting with more than 150 others, the York Daily Record reported.
Rep. Mike Jones, a first-term Republican who criticized Wolf in his speech to attendees, said the meeting was meant to gauge the business community's feelings about reopening.
The meeting was at Wisehaven Event Center on Saturday evening in York County, one of 43 counties still under Wolf's tightest pandemic restrictions.
The vast majority of attendees were not wearing masks, and many shook hands, hugged and sat close together, all apparently in violation of state and federal social distancing guidelines.