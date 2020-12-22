City Administrator Jody Ocker said the snowstorm that struck the Valley last week was one that doesn't come around often but it serves as a reminder to city officials and residents of the headaches that come with such a large storm sweeping through the area in a short period of time.
More than a foot of snow fell across portions of the Valley in less than 24 hours bridging Wednesday and Thursday. Nearly a week after the storm, road crews in some Valley communities were still in the process of clearing piles of snow and some sidewalks remain covered in snow.
Provisions exist across the region, including fines if people don't clear their walks or park on streets that are snow emergency routes.
Sunbury's city council will meet on Dec. 29 in a special session to discuss what worked and what didn't in the wake of the most recent storm. Council will meet via Zoom at 4 p.m. and the meeting will also be broadcast on the city's Facebook page.
"The biggest thing that didn't work for us was communication," Ocker said. "I think once we got behind the eight ball it was tough for us to come back."
Ocker said the city declared an emergency in the afternoon the day of the storm but probably should have done it sooner.
"That again was a miscommunication issue and then getting that information to the public was very tough," she said.
As the snow fell, vehicles began to be plowed in, Ocker said. Sunbury then issued a warning to residents to get the vehicles moved for the plow trucks, but again, that came a bit late, Ocker said. Sunbury police issued 146 tickets, at $50 each. As residents began to call and complain, Ocker said an anonymous donor came forward and paid $7,300 to take care of the fines.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who heads the streets department, said the city did the best they could working short-staffed, because of COVID-19. The Sunbury Municipal Authority joined with the streets crew and also helped plow, Brosious said.
Brosious, himself, jumped in a plow truck and also helped city employees, he said.
"It was a lot of snow and everyone did what they could," he said.
'Quality of life'
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said the borough has a “Quality of Life” ordinance that requires property owners to remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall.
The snow cannot be moved into the street. Under the local law, violators may first be given a warning. A first offense carries a fine of $25, the second offense carries a $50 fine and for a third offense a homeowner could face a $100 fine.
How the law is carried out is up to the officer’s discretion, Bremigen said. No Shamokin Dam property owner has been issued a fine stemming from last week's snowstorm.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “Good grief, everybody is under enough stress."
The timing of a snowstorm dictates when Lewisburg property owners must clear snow from their sidewalks. Generally, it’s 12 hours after a storm ends. However, should a storm end after 6 p.m., they have until 10 a.m. the following day, according to borough code.
Penalties for failing to clear sidewalks can range from a $10 administrative charge, or a $25 charge plus the cost of snow removal and a 10 percent up-charge should the borough clear the walkway, and up to a fine of $600 and 30 days in jail should the matter progress to the courts.
Should the borough declare a snow and ice emergency, designated snow emergency routes must be cleared of vehicles and can’t be driven upon unless a vehicle has snow tires or chains, according to borough code. Fines begin at $15 plus costs for parking violations and $25 plus costs for driving violations.
Mifflinburg has similar snow emergency rules, according to its own code. Four-wheel drive vehicles are permitted to drive on emergency routes in addition to vehicles with snow tires or chains.
Parking in Mifflinburg during a snowstorm is prohibited on sides of streets with odd-numbered addresses until they’re plowed and treated. Vehicles must be moved by 8 a.m. the next day from even-numbered sides of street to allow for plowing and treating.
Vehicles parked on borough-owned lots must be moved by 8 p.m. following a storm to allow for the lots to be cleared. Vehicles must be removed from all designated emergency routes in the event a snow and ice emergency is declared. If vehicles impede plowing, they can be towed.
Property owners in Mifflinburg must clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 12 hours of a storm having ceased or as late as 6 p.m. the next day should the storm stop overnight. Violations range from $10 to $300 and 30 days in jail. The borough has remedies to recoup the cost of snow removal should a property owner fail to act.
Landlords and tenants can have agreements regarding who is to clear sidewalks of snow at rental properties but Mifflinburg’s code ultimately places the onus on the property owner.
24 hours
In Danville borough, the owner of every property fronting on or alongside of any streets is required to remove all snow and ice from all of the sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling.
Under the borough ordinance, it is unlawful for any owner, occupant or tenant of a property to throw or place snow into the traveled portion of any street. If any sidewalk is not cleared by the owner, the borough clears it and can charge the owner for the cost.
Violators can be fined up to $300 and ordered to pay court costs. Failure to pay the fines and costs could result in up to 30 days in jail. The continuation of such violation for each successive day shall constitute a separate offense.
Northumberland residents have 24 hours to remove snow from the sidewalks. There is a $25 fine per day for violating, but the borough office calls to warn before, according to borough code.
Residents must follow the “no parking” signs on specific streets and days. Those are in place to plow snow during the winter, according to borough code.
During a snow emergency in Mahoning Township — which has to be declared by the chairman of the board of supervisors — it is unlawful to park a “motor vehicle” on any snow emergency route. Or to drive on that route unless the vehicle is equipped with snow tires or chains.
Anyone guilty of a parking violation of the above would have to pay a fine “of up to $15 and costs.” For driving on a snow emergency route without snow tires or chains, the fine would be $25.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Eric Scicchitano, Rick Dandes, Justin Strawser and Joe Sylvester contributed to this story.