Cindy Lohr and her husband, Timothy, raised five biological daughters before opening their home to foster children and eventually adopting an infant a few years ago.
They’ve been able to provide a loving and healthy home with the support of others, the Mifflinburg resident said.
“Looking into the eyes of a child and being able to give them a safe and loving home is an amazing feeling, (but) there are times you have to ask for help,” said Lohr, who adds her family is able to open their home to children in need due to the involvement of others. “Having bonds with others outside the home is a big help.”
Snyder County Children and Youth Administrator Jennifer Napp Evans said the agency is adding more resources to aid foster and adoptive parents like Lohr.
They are needed particularly as more adoptive parents of special-needs children are struggling to the point that Evans said that several have tried to give up their adopted children in recent months.
“We are seeing about two a month, people who want to return adoptive kids to the state,” she said. “We need to figure out how to deal with this.”
In order to unburden themselves of the legal responsibility, Evans said, parents will say they fear for their safety with the child in the home. That triggers the involvement of protective services, she said.
“A lot of people have these ideas of what it will be when they adopt a child,” said Evans, noting that the reality may be much more difficult once a child is acclimated in the new home or grows older and begins to act aggressively. “I don’t think it’s always delinquency. It may just be trauma.”
To help support struggling families and the children, the county agency has hired Gina Bavaro, a licensed certified trauma specialist, and is adding a family engagement specialist in January.
Melissa and Chris Yetter, of Middleburg, have adopted four special-needs children ranging in ages from 6 to 19 with a variety of physical and intellectual disabilities and are considering adding a fifth child to the family.
“It’s not a challenge to me. I feel so blessed raising these kids,” said Melissa Yetter.
The couple also understand their limitations and have chosen not to bring into their home any children with a history of sexually abusing others, starting fires or cruelty to animals.
There are children with violent backgrounds that still need to be placed in family settings once they’ve received treatment for the offenses, said Evans, who worked in the mental health field before she took over the helm at Children and Youth two years ago.
By providing families additional support to deal with various challenges as they raise children with emotional, medical and other issues, Evans said, the agency has reduced the number of children placed in residential care facilities from about nine in January 2018 to none this year and saved the county about $300,000.
To aid families further she’d like to establish a mobile crisis team that would be available when a safety issue arises.
The team would respond at the family’s request, Evans said.
“This would be a family’s choice,” she said. “We want to wrap around families when they need help.”
Lohr said families should reach out before a situation rises to a crisis.
Although she and her husband had five children, now ages 14 to 23, by the time they began accepting foster children into their home in 2014, when one-month-old Savana arrived with medical issues, the Lohrs relied heavily on Snyder County Children and Youth Services.
“They made sure all her medical needs were met and provided us with everything we needed,” Lohr said.
During the adoption process, Lohr even accepted their offer of counseling.
“Even if you don’t think you need it you should do it,” she said. “Take advantage of all the resources. If you don’t have someone giving you positive (feedback) you aren’t going to feel it.”