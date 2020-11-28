Selinsgrove Borough and Penn Township will receive CARES funding to cover COVID-19 expenses.
The Snyder County Commissioners approved allocating $12,807 to the borough and $167 to the township and board chairman Joe Kantz said two other municipalities and several businesses and nonprofit organizations will also receive funds before the end of the year.
Borough Manager Lauren Martz said the money will cover the costs of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), sanitizing and signs purchased to inform the public about the health pandemic.
"We applied for more than that but it was explained that it all wasn't COVID-related," she said.
The borough will receive another $81,000 as reimbursement for police salaries and overtime, she said.
Kantz said all the municipalities that have their own police force, including Shamokin Dam and Middleburg, will receive reimbursement from the $3.6 million CARES funding the county was allotted.
The county board has also approved using $1 million to improve broadband in the county; $415,663 to upgrade software equipment at county offices to allow staff to work remotely and $105,340 to upgrade the cable wiring in the courthouse to improve internet connections.