The Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority board has lifted its ban on all new sewer hookups.
The moratorium that was enacted Sept. 30 was lifted by a unanimous vote Wednesday at the recommendation of ESCRA solicitor Ken Potter, board member Shane Hendricks said.
"I won't second-guess why" the recommendation was suggested and accepted, said Hendricks, a Selinsgrove Borough Council member who last month led the municipal board into casting a no-confidence vote in the ESCRA board and called on all eight authority board members to resign by the end of December.
Hendricks, who is one of two ESCRA board members representing Selinsgrove, has submitted his resignation.
None of the other members, representing the four municipal owners of the sewer which also include Shamokin Dam, Monroe and Penn townships, have resigned, he said.
Hendricks didn't expect any of his colleagues to step down. "It was a ploy," he admitted.
Selinsgrove officials have been locked in a dispute with ESCRA over a new service agreement the authority said is needed to secure a low-interest loan needed for a more than $10 million equipment upgrade of the 40-year-old sewer plant on the Isle of Que.
The borough wants certain terms in the agreement to reflect the compromise reached about billing after a dispute landed the municipality and the authority in court. After years of litigation, the two sides reached a settlement in December 2017.
Lifting the moratorium "was a good gesture on the part of the ESCRA board," said Hendricks who expressed interest in continuing to serve on the authority board if the council reappoints him. "We're all trying to move the service agreements forward."
Selinsgrove borough solicitor Robert Cravitz isn't so certain.
"They still have not responded to the service agreement," he said, adding that the authority placed a moratorium on new hook-ups out of concern that the sewer plant equipment could fail at any time."Given the gravity of the situation and the precarious state" of the equipment "what do we have to do?"
Council member Erik Viker said the lifting of the ban "suggests that there is not a threat."
With at least $4 million set aside for capital improvements, ESCRA "has plenty of money" if a problem arises, council president Marvin Rudnitsky said.