MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Board of Elections Director Pat Nace will retire in February after 14 years.
Nace will be working her last election this November but no successor has been named.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said one individual submitted a resume for the position but the board has not moved to fill it.
"I'm looking for someone who's had some experience," he said.
Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup said there's no rush to bring in a successor to work with Nace before next year's presidential election since the state will provide training for the new hire.
There are several county employees, including Chief Clerk Tony Phillips, that have experience in elections and will be able to aid the new elections director, added Commissioner Lee Knepp.
Nace said the 125 poll workers she'll oversee at the 25 polling sites in the county next month all have experience. One judge and two inspectors from each polling place will receive training on the new voting machines that were recently purchased, she said.
In addition to conducting primary, general and special elections and recruiting and training poll workers, the duties the elections director is responsible for include developing an annual budget, maintaining current voter registration information and campaign finance reports.
Nace earns $27.64 an hour and works 35 hours a week.