While there are varied opinions on wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, a Snyder County business is serious about enforcing the practice.
"We're radical about it," said Peter Davidson, who co-owns Shipzone, in Hummels Wharf, with his wife, Patricia.
They offer masks to anyone who wants to enter the small shop and doesn't have one, but still, there has been resistance.
A cancer survivor, Davidson said he doesn't understand why people who refuse to cover their faces during the health crisis view it as a political stance.
"It's been politicized," he said.
Most customers who see the mask requirement sign on the door obey it, but some have come in maskless with an argument.
"One woman told me, 'Suppose I have a medical condition,'" Patricia Davidson recalled.
Another customer said she would be committing a felony crime if she wore a mask since she has a permit to carry a concealed weapon and had the gun on her.
The Davidsons permitted her into the store and later called Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman who informed them that it is not a law in Pennsylvania.
"It's been on social media," he said of the misconception that people who legally carry a weapon are not allowed to wear a face covering. "It may be a law in another state, but not here."
Zechman added that he told the Davidsons that he could have denied the customer entry into their shop because of her weapon possession, despite her lawful permit.
"We don't want to argue with people," Davidson said. So, customers who refuse to cover their mouth and nose are being offered curbside delivery.
At Weis Markets, workers are required to wear masks, spokesman Dennis Curtin said.
"All Weis associates are required to wear face coverings while working," he said. "We continue to supply face coverings, face shields and gloves. Customers are encouraged to wear face masks."