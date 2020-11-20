MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County is again looking to fill the chief public defender position.
Rachael Glascoe was appointed to the $55,000-a-year post in May following the departure of Peter Kay who resigned amid a controversy surrounding a Facebook posting made by his wife, Jennifer Rager-Kay, and his displeasure with what he considered lax security enforcement by county leaders during the health pandemic.
Glascoe, who had worked as an assistant public defender for a year before taking over the helm, is leaving to take a job in another county. Her last day is Dec. 4.
County Board Chairman Joe Kantz said the commissioners have spoken with a couple of attorneys and hope to fill the chief public defender position before Glascoe leaves.
"We've worked on it. There aren't a lot of options," he said.