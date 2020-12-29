The approved $22.5 million Snyder County budget for 2021 includes a 1 percent pay increase for employees and no tax hike.
The commissioners ratified the $22,532,105 budget Thursday after weeks of paring department spending proposals to close a $1.7 million shortfall.
"We were just very conservative in our revenue projections," said board chairman Joe Kantz.
The budget for next year is about $200,000 more than the 2020 budget but doesn't reflect more spending. Instead, Kantz said it includes some of the CARES funding the county received to cover COVID-19 expenses it had already paid for.
"It was a reimbursement we carried over, but it makes our budget look inflated," he said.
The county board, which also includes Commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig, gave employees a 1 percent pay increase after considering a pay freeze, Kantz said.
"I feel 1 percent is very modest and responsible to the people paying the bills," he said.
Steininger said he agreed to the pay increase as a "fair" way to compensate employees "who work very hard" in a difficult time.
"Everybody has pulled their weight, and more, this year," said Ewig, who credited row officers with operating departments in a fiscally responsible manner.
The county board also eliminated the per capita tax which Kantz called a "nuisance that only benefits tax collectors," who receive a portion of each bill collected. Three other Snyder County municipalities, Selinsgrove, Adams and Beavertown, have also eliminated the tax.
The budget also includes a new administrative assistant position in the commissioner's office.
Amy Conrad will be paid $12.88 per hour when she begins working a 40-hour week on Jan. 4 primarily to support Chief Clerk Tony Phillips who is taking on added duties of changing the county's accounting process in the next year.
"I think she'll be a good fit in the office," Steininger said.