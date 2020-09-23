MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County small businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities have until Oct. 2 to apply for grants to assist with expenses related to COVID-19.
The county has allocated $1.3 million in County Relief Block Grant funds from the CARES Act for the program that is offering financial assistance for eligible costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020, for the prevention, preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full list of eligibility requirements and a grant application form, visit www.snydercounty.org.
"We are urging business, nonprofits and municipalities to apply. These are grant funds so you don't need to repay them," said Commissioner Joe Kantz.
SEDA Council of Governments staff is assisting the county and is available to guide applicants through the process, he said.
Fully completed applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 2 via email to SEDA-COG’s Jamie Shrawder at jshrawder@seda-cog.org or faxed to 570-837-4282. Mailed forms must be postmarked by Sept. 30 and sent to Snyder County Chief Clerk Tony Phillips, P.O. Box 217, 9 W. Market St., Middleburg, PA 17842.
— MARCIA MOORE