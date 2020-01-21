MIDDLEBURG — A proposal to relocate the Snyder County Sheriff's Office into the county courthouse is under review.
Sheriff John Zechman met in November with Peter Folen, a Lewistown architect hired by the county commissioners to renovate the recently acquired former M&T Bank adjacent to the courthouse, to discuss moving his office from a 132-year-old building next door into the first floor of the courthouse.
"My priority is for safety and security and moving the office would give a heightened security presence," he said.
Board chairman Joe Kantz and Commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig will meet with Folen on Feb. 4 to discuss the $1.8 million project which includes a plan to move the commissioner suite, along with the chief clerk and human services, to the new space.
Zechman said it offers an opportunity to relocate his office to the current commissioner suite and leave a "deteriorating" old building where deputies have to escort shackled inmates almost daily through an alley into the courthouse.
Kantz said his priority has been to relocate the county EMA and planning offices from the courthouse basement and isn't sure whether the architect will have enough space to relocate all the offices.
"It's not easily accommodated," he said.
"If we can make it work, I can see the logic behind it," said Ewig. "The ultimate goal is to get everyone in the building."
The project will be put out for bid in the summer and much of the renovation will take place during the fall and winter, said Kantz.