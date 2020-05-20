Snyder County Coroner: Woman dies of natural causes near stream

SELINSGROVE — An elderly woman who collapsed near a stream and prompted a call for water rescue Wednesday afternoon died of natural causes, Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant said.
The woman, believed to be in her early 80s, appears to have fallen on the bank near the stream behind a home off Park Road in Monroe Township and died, he said.
Her head was not in the water, which was less than one foot deep, Pheasant said.
Hummels Wharf Assistant Fire Chief Chris Eppley said the call came in for a water rescue at about 3:20 p.m., but when firefighters arrived the woman was already deceased. She was not in the water, he said.
Also assisting were Shamokin Dam Fire and Americus Ambulance.
More information will be provided when available.