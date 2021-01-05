MIDDLEBURG — The $1.9 million renovations at the Snyder County Courthouse and Annex will get underway soon.
General contractor T. Ross Brothers, of Montandon, are scheduled to be at the site later this week to prepare for the work which will be completed this week, county board chairman Joe Kantz said.
The county purchased the former M&T Bank, now known as the Annex, adjacent to the courthouse with the purpose of moving several offices, including the commissioner's office suite. The sheriff's office will be relocated from a building next door to the courthouse to the existing commissioner's suite.
Kantz said the contract requires that the renovations to the Annex be completed within 220 days from Dec. 28 and after allowing for a 30-day move of the offices, the renovations in the courthouse must be finished within 100 days.
"By the end of the year it will be complete," he said.
It will take longer for the renovations at the 35 W. Market St. property since the work is being mostly done by the county's maintenance director, Wayne Martin. The building was purchased last year to accommodate the offices of county planning and EMA Services which are currently in the courthouse basement.
The county will take out a $2.5 million loan for all the work.
— MARCIA MOORE