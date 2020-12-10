MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Courthouse will be closed to the public beginning Monday through Jan. 11.
Court-related proceedings will continue via video conferencing when possible. Defendants and attorneys should contact court administration with any inquiries about hearings.
The commissioners decided to close county offices due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, said Commissioner Adam Ewig.
"It's the responsible thing to do," he said.
People can still conduct business online or by telephone and documents may be dropped off at a designated area at the front entrance.
— MARCIA MOORE