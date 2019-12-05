MIDDLEBURG — Pay increase requests for eight Snyder County employees Thursday was postponed until two new commissioners take office in January.
Board Chairman Joe Kantz opposed several of the pay hike requests being made off the salary schedule, particularly since 938 former Wood-Mode Inc. workers lost their jobs when the custom kitchen manufacturing plant was closed abruptly on May 13.
"Many are still struggling to pay taxes, pay their mortgage and put food on the table," Kantz said, adding many other county residents haven't received pay increases in several years. "I value our employees, but I also value our taxpayers."
He made the comments reading from a prepared statement, prompting Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup to exclaim, "You wrote a speech, Joe?"
Requesting the pay increases were Probation Chief Bo Trawitz on behalf of four adult probation workers and Judge Michael T. Hudock for Domestic Relations Director Wendy Erdley and three of her employees.
Trawitz said his employees have "assumed additional duties" and exceeded expectations on the job.
"This is my opportunity to do a little extra for these individuals," he said.
Hudock agreed that all the employees who are being considered for a bump in pay have "gone above and beyond" and deserve an award to ensure they stay with the county.
Roup agreed that it's key to employee retention.
Both departments have available funds to cover the additional salary in 2020, they said.
Treasurer Deb Kratzer said her deputy also works hard, but she doesn't have additional money to support an off-schedule pay increase.
"Is it fair to other offices?" she said.
Commissioner Lee Knepp, who along with Roup will complete his term in early January and be replaced by Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig, suggested the salary board postpone a decision until the new commissioners join the board with Kantz next month.
"We'll have a new budget and a new board. Let them address it," Knepp said.
The pay hikes will be considered by the new board on Jan. 16.
Kantz said they will likely also look at creating a new salary schedule to address pay disparity among county workers.