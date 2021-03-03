MIDDLEBURG — Former Snyder County Public Defender Matthew Slivinski has been hired to serve as an assistant public defender.
Slivinski stepped down as the county's chief public defender in June 2019 and was replaced by Peter Kay.
Kay resigned from the job less than a year later amid controversy regarding a Facebook post by his wife, Jennifer Rager-Kay, and his concern with what he deemed lax security enforcement at the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was replaced by attorney Rachael Glascoe who left the position a few months later, in early December 2020, to take a position in another county.
Jasmin Smith now serves as the county's chief public defender and Steve Buttorff is an assistant public defender.
— MARCIA MOORE