SELINSGROVE — A 31-year-old Snyder County inmate is charged with terroristic threats and simple assault after being caught on surveillance tape threatening two people.
Timothy A. Engel, of Turbotville, was at the prison outside of Selinsgrove on July 12 when he made several calls from the jail in which he threatened the lives of a former girlfriend and her boyfriend, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police Trooper Trey Geyer.
All calls made by inmates are recorded.
The threats made by Engel "were too abundant to be listed" in the court complaint, Geyer said.
Engel was arraigned and is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash pending a preliminary hearing next week before District Judge John H. Reed.
