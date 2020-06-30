The Snyder County Libraries will expand its hours next week.
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove will be open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable populations, and then from 10a.m. to 7 p.m. for everyone. Tuesdays through Fridays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The front doors of the building will remain locked, so guests will need to use the doorbell.
Starting Tuesday, July 7, the Middleburg Library will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Patrons will not need to make an appointment to visit the library but only one person at a time will be allowed to use the computer. Both the front door and elevator are unlocked and available for use.
The Beavertown Library is also opening to the public on Tuesday, though patrons will need to ring the doorbell to be allowed into the building. Tuesdays hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays hours are noon to 5 p.m. One computer will be available for use.
McClure Library is continuing with its pre-COVID-19 hours. Hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday; noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. One computer is available and the door is unlocked.
— MARCIA MOORE