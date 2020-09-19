SELINSGROVE — This year’s 15th annual Snyder County Libraries Evening of Wine and Art fundraiser will be like no other.
Instead of a couple of hundred people gathering together sipping wine and eating hors-d’oeuvres at Shade Mountain Winery in Middleburg, the plan is to hold an online auction for a couple of days leading up to the Oct. 3 virtual Zoom event.
Pam Ross, executive director of the county library system, and board members tested the online system Thursday.
“It went well,” she said. “This is all so unfamiliar to us. We’re imagining what we think will happen.”
The plan is to hold a silent online auction for a number of items, including meals, travel and holiday packages. A list of auction items is available online at wineandart2020.givesmart.com.
Participants will receive a text message whenever they are outbid and given a chance to respond, said Ross.
The cost to participate and attend the virtual event on Oct. 3 is $15 per person or $25 per couple.
A registration donation will include an online visit with guest artist Sharon Koppel of Mifflinburg who has contributed a quilt for the auction, a virtual tour of Shade Mountain Winery and an online performance by musician Bret Alexander.
As part of the virtual cocktail hour, attendees are invited to purchase two bottles of wine, cranberry juice and recipes for a signature Shade Mountain Winery drink and appetizer for $22 at the library between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. today and Sept. 26.
The aim is to raise $15,000 this year, well below the $25,000 raised last year, said event Chairwoman Wendy Hummel.
“We tried to pick a reasonable number,” she said, referring to the limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fundraiser benefits the libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure.