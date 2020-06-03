The Selinsgrove Library is continuing with curbside pickup Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People wanting any library materials, can place a hold on them from the library catalog or phone 570-374-7163. Beginning today, the library is offering 20-minute appointments for people to pick out their own materials or use a computer. These appointments will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 570-374-7163 to set up a time. Computers will not have headphones, so visitors are encouraged to bring their own if they need them. Also, priority will be given to those who need to use a computer for educational, business, employment, unemployment, legal or other essential purposes.
The Middleburg Library will now offer pickup service from the second-floor lobby, just outside the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrons with items on hold at the Middleburg branch will now be called to set up appointments. Since the borough building is open, use the stairs or elevator to access the lobby in front of the library.
The McClure Library will continue with curbside pickup on Mondays and Thursdays. For more information, call 570-658-7700.
The Beavertown Library will begin curbside pickup service the week of June 9. Details will be announced at a later time.
It is expected that Summer Reading registration will begin on June 15. There will be goody bags filled with program materials and essential information available to pickup beginning that week. Reader Zone will be used, which is an app or website that you can use to track reading, participation in library online programs and various offline challenges. DVDs of many programs and paper-based materials will be provided for those of you who don’t have access to the internet.
