SELINSGROVE — Kassie Gelnett sits behind a clear plastic curtain at the courtesy desk of the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library.
"I've been pulling books for people," said Gelnett, a distant relative of the library's late namesake. About 10 to 15 people have been stopping by to pick up reading material since it partially reopened last week, she said.
The four Snyder County Libraries in Selinsgrove, Beavertown, McClure and Middleburg have been offering online services and hopes to expand them as the COVID-19 crisis lifts, said Executive Director Pam Ross.
"It has to be safe for everyone involved," she said.
In the meantime, Ross said, library staff has removed toys and much of the furniture, is cleaning surfaces after every patron visit and quarantining returned books for several days before returning them to circulation.
"It's really nice when people come in. We enjoy it," she said.
Throughout the shutdown, several programs have been offered virtually and library staff has been displaying their talents by videotaping online cooking, reading and arts and crafts programs and posting them online.
The Children's Summer Reading Program will begin next week on Facebook and YouTube and will be available at any time, Ross said.
A Reader Zone app will be offered once the software is available which will track the time spent reading, watching programs and performing challenges and offer incentive rewards.
Bags of craft-making material are being prepared for children who participate in the online programming. Visit snydercountylibraries.org or Facebook on updates and schedule for material pickup.
Anyone without Internet access is encouraged to call Ross at 570-374-7163 for assistance with alternate materials.