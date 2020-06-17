SELINSGROVE — The Rudy Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove will reopen to the public on Monday with social distancing measures in place.
The library will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p. m. Monday through Friday. The front door of the building will be locked, and staff will let patrons in to select items to check out, use the computers, fax machine. Masks are required and social distancing and time limits will be in place. Curbside delivery will continue. For more information, call 570-374-7163.
The McClure Library will resume normal hours beginning Monday as well. Hours are Monday and Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday noon to 5 p.m.; Friday 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Masks are required, and time limits will be in place. Curbside delivery will still be available. For more information, call 570-658-7700.
The Middleburg Library is open for pickup in the upstairs library lobby from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 570-837-5931 for more information.
The Beavertown Library is open for pickups on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 3. Fing the doorbell located outside of the building to pick up items. For more information, please call 570-658-3437.
