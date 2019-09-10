Snyder County Libraries to host fundraiser

MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Libraries will present the annual Art and Wine Evening and Silent Auction event at Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The fundraiser is the largest for the county's libraries and has raised more than $200,000 for programs at the libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure over the past 13 years. Last year's event brought in $32,176, executive director Pam Ross said.
This year's fundraiser will feature hors d'oeuvres, work by artist Cheri DeSiena and live music provided by Allan Combs. There will also be auction items donated from local businesses, including Kate Spade and Vera Bradley merchandise, children's books and fishing tackle.
Tickets for the evening event are available for $40 each from any of the four libraries or at the door.
