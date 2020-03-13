MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Commissioners and Emergency Management Agency Director Derick Shambach met Friday to establish new protocols at the courthouse to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The main priority is "limiting the number of people in the courthouse to those who have a pertinent business in the building," Shambach said.
While court hearings and offices will remain open to the public, only visitors with business will be allowed inside. Masks will be available for visitors' use.
No relatives or visitors will be allowed in the courtroom to observe legal proceedings unless they are directly involved.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock issued an order Friday limiting the number of pretrial hearing and sentencings at one time to avoid a large number of people in the courtroom and barred groups of people from convening in courthouse hallways or district judge offices.
"The presiding officer in all court and court-related proceedings shall encourage social distancing," the order said.
Kantz said the precautions are necessary to contain the spread of the disease that has gripped the world.
"These are historic times as we deal with this virus," he said. "None of us wants to be the one that carries this virus to our loved ones, neighbors or friends. If we don't take precautions now we may be forced to deal with very stringent measures in the near future."
Commissioner Adam Ewig said the action being taken is necessary "to protect everyone who enters the building each day."