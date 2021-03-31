MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County offenders may soon start using the programs and services offered at the Union County Resource Center.
Snyder County Probation Chief Bo Trawitz pitched the idea to the commissioners as a way of providing a "one-stop-shop" for nonviolent offenders to receive services ranging from drug and alcohol counseling, anger management, parenting and financial programs while helping decrease the county prison population.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said he approves of the recommendation but as of yet no agreement has been made with Union County officials.
"There's been no decision on what it will cost and until we have a contract we can't approve it," he said.
In 2017, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency was contracted to manage the programs and services offered to both the general public and offenders serving probation and parole at the Resource Center.
The center, located at 489 Hafer Road in Lewisburg, was formerly known as the Day Reporting Center.
Snyder County is considering opening its own day reporting and reentry program to serve offenders in need of programs but until a designated location is found, Trawitz said, but until a designated location is found he'd like to use the neighboring county's center.
"Transportation will be our biggest struggle," he said.
Most of the offenders who are eligible to use the services at the Resource Center have drunken driving convictions and are unable to drive or don't have access to a vehicle, Trawitz said.
Kantz supports the county offering its own services at a designated center as a way of rehabilitating offenders and keeping them out of jail.
"That would be a savings," he said.