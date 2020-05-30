MIDDLEBURG — Attorney Rachael Glascoe has been promoted to serve as chief public defender in Snyder County.
She was hired as an assistant public defender last year after Peter Kay was tapped for the chief public defender position. Kay resigned last week amid controversy over a Facebook posting and his displeasure with what he deemed lax security enforcement by county leaders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Glascoe will be paid $55,000 a year, according to the county salary board.
The county is now looking to hire an assistant public defender, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
— MARCIA MOORE