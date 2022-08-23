SELINSGROVE — Snyder County commissioners and Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) announced Dave Royer is the new director of Veterans Affairs for Snyder County.
Royer, a resident of Beaver Springs, comes to the Snyder County Office of Veterans Affairs with twenty years of senior human resources and paralegal experience with both the Joint Force Headquarters of Pennsylvania National Guard and Lewistown Armory.
He joined CAA in early August, succeeding Tony Korzenaski, who retired from the position in March.
As director of Veterans Affairs, Royer counsels and assists military veterans and their dependents, or their survivors. His work involves assisting and advising claimants in their pursuit of benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other agencies; explaining state and federal veterans legislation, regulations and procedures; preparing veterans benefit claims; and consulting with other government agencies to ensure that clientele are receiving the maximum level of assistance and benefits to which they are entitled.
“I truly believe there are a lot of vets out there who are missing out on the benefits they earned and are entitled to,” Royer says. “It’s important work to help them.”
Royer’s office is located at CAA’s office within the Snyder County East Building at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, with office hours by appointment Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about Veterans Affairs services, call 570-374-0181 or email droyer@union-snydercaa.org.