MIDDLEBURG — A $1.7 million deficit in Snyder County's 2021 budget has officials contemplating all options, including closing the Snyder County Prison.
"It's a business decision. We have to explore all ideas," said county board Chairman Joe Kantz of leaving all avenues open for closing the shortfall in the nearly $20 million budget.
That includes, among several options, a tax increase, shuttering the 135-bed prison and considering a regional jail.
The county has operated a prison for more than a century. Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said this year's prison operating budget is $3.69 million.
The prison staff contract is set to expire at the end of the year, but Minority Commissioner Adam Ewig said talk of a potential closure is not a negotiating tactic being used by county officials.
"We were having this conversation before negotiations began," he said, adding the deficit represents a "true" shortfall. "I've seen the department budgets and there's not a lot of 'fat' in them."
Warden Shawn Cooper was not available Thursday for comment.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on prison expenses since the facility outside of Selinsgrove has not been able to accept prisoners from most other counties and must isolate prisoners when they arrive, Kantz said.
The county anticipated receiving $300,000 in revenue from boarding other county prisoners but has only taken in about $200,000, he said.
And, he said, with the lower inmate population, the county would have closed two wings of the prison, but due to COVID-19 protocols they've had to keep them open and staffed.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he's heard that closing the prison option has been floated but hasn't been involved in the conversation.
"It's premature to comment until I hear a firm proposal," he said.