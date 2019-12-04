MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Commissioners have passed a tentative $19.7 million budget for 2020 that carries no tax increase.
The proposed $19,762,321 spending plan is about $1.1 million less than the current budget of $20.88 million that included money for new election equipment the county was obligated to purchase this year.
Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said bond payments were reduced this year as well. The county will pay off its debt next year with a final payment of $204,000, he said.
The county has also decided to put aside money it saved for building improvements and finance the project next year, leaving a surplus of about $2 million at the end of December, Phillips said.
Board Chairman Joe Kantz said the budget contains "no major changes or major cuts.
The commissioners are scheduled to adopt a final budget on Dec. 31.