Todd Robatin has been elected to serve as chairman of the Snyder County Republican Committee.
Robatin, of Shamokin Dam, succeeds Nicholas Gingrich who is now the committee vice-chairman following Monday's bi-annual reorganization and strategy meeting Monday in Middleburg. Jeffrey Mitchell was elected to serve as treasurer and Michael Bolig as secretary.
Twenty-seven committee members voted unanimously for the new officers who will serve for two years.
For more information about the GOP committee or to volunteer in this year's election, visit the Snyder County GOP Facebook page or email the committee at SnyderCountyGOP@gmail.com
— MARCIA MOORE