Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.