Seven new COVID-19 cases — including the first two in Snyder County in nearly a month — have pushed the number of cases in the Valley to more than 300.
Northumberland County added five new cases to its total and Snyder County added two in the latest data released from the State Department of Health on Friday.
Friday's increase gives the Valley 301 total cases since the state began tracking data in March. There have been 155 cases in Northumberland County, 61 in Union, 50 in Montour and 35 in Snyder.
After 11 new cases were confirmed in Union County over the last two days, there were none on Friday. Snyder County's new cases were its first since April 28. State health officials removed a case from Montour County's data.
In the state's most recent release of cases by ZIP Code, Sunbury has 60 confirmed cases, followed by Danville with 29, Lewisburg with 28, Milton with 21, Selinsgrove with 18, Northumberland and Shamokin both at 13 and Mifflinburg with 10.
Statewide, there were 866 new cases, giving the state 66,258. There were another 115 deaths, giving the state 4,984 deaths. There has been at least one death in 53 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.
The DOH reports that 1,619 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 351 patients are on ventilators. There are five patients in Montour County on ventilators, down 2 from Thursday.
Some evictions allowed
The Wolf administration is loosening its ban on foreclosures and evictions.
A tenant who damages property, breaks the law or breaches the lease in some other way can now be evicted under a modified executive order issued by Wolf on Friday. The temporary ban still applies to evictions and foreclosures for nonpayment or because a tenant has overstayed a lease. The moratorium is scheduled to last until July 10.
“I am protecting housing for Pennsylvanians who may be facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said in a written statement. “My order will not affect proceedings for other issues, such as property damage or illegal activity."
The Wolf administration has been fighting legal action by landlords who say the governor overstepped his authority by imposing a moratorium on evictions. His spokeswoman, Lyndsay Kensinger, said the decision to amend the executive order was considered before the litigation was filed “in consideration of feedback from stakeholders.”
Record unemployment
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate skyrocketed in April at the height of the state's pandemic-driven shutdown to its highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping, the state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday.
Meanwhile, payrolls fell by more than 1 million to the lowest level in at least three decades. Pennsylvania's unemployment rate more than doubled to 15.1 percent in April, up from 5.8 percent in March, the department said.
Pennsylvania's highest unemployment rate was 12.7 percent in 1983, according to federal data back to 1976 under the same methodology. Meanwhile, 2.2 million Pennsylvanians have sought unemployment benefits since mid-March, or one-third of the labor force.
Nursing home funding
The federal government on Friday began distributing $238 million in emergency aid to Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been hit especially hard by the virus.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it is making payments to 587 nursing homes. Each nursing home will get a fixed payment of $50,000, plus $2,500 per bed. The money can be used to pay staff, boost testing capacity, acquire protective equipment and for other expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nursing homes have seen declining patient populations and increased costs as they struggle to contain the virus. Long-term care residents account for about two-thirds of the statewide death toll of more than 4,800, a higher proportion than in most other states.