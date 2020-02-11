MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Sheriff's Office will be relocated to the adjacent courthouse during major renovations this year.
The county purchased the former M&T Bank at the corner of Market and Main streets with the plan of relocating the commissioner suite, chief clerk and human services from the adjacent courthouse to make more space for other offices in the courthouse.
The architectural firm, EADS Group of Lewistown was hired to design the $1.8 million renovation project.
Commissioner Joe Kantz said his priority was to move the county planning and emergency management offices up from the basement onto the first floor of the courthouse, but Sheriff John Zechman urged officials to consider moving his office from the dilapidated building on Main Street into the courthouse.
The commissioners met with architect Peter Folen last week and discussed the idea.
"I think it's going to work," said Kantz.
Zechman, who raised concerns about safety and security having his office in a separate building, said he was appreciative of the support his proposal has received from the commissioners.
"I would like to thank them for being open and receptive to my ideas in the interest of safety and security," he said.
Planning and emergency management offices will remain in the basement for now. Kantz said some improvements in ventilation have been made in the lower level space and new lighting will be installed.
The renovation project will be put out to bid in the summer. Zechman said he expects the work to be completed by the fall of 2021.