Jazz and Junk Eclectic Boutique co-owner Kayla Black sat at the register behind a clear shower curtain in her Selinsgrove shop Friday.
It was the first day the Market Street business was open in nearly two months. Several Snyder County businesses were permitted to open under Gov. Tom Wolf's easing of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're not sure what to expect," she said as Dawn Moyer of Lewisburg browsed in the rear of the small shop.
Black is permitting only two customers at a time and requiring them to wear masks. She has closed the dressing room and is providing hand sanitizer at the checkout.
Moyer, a cancer survivor, appreciates the precautions.
"I went to Community Aid, but there were so many cars in the parking lot I didn't get out," she said.
Customers were waiting to shop at the large Monroe Township thrift store at 8:30 a.m., 30 minutes before it opened, said Community Aid marketing director Chavah Redmond who wore gloves and a mask as she greeted people walking into the store.
Only one person had to be turned away for not having a mask.
"People are pretty used to it," said Redmond.
But not all are happy about it, including 12-year-old Katrina Benfer, of Beaver Springs, who wore a sorrowful expression as she shopped with her mother, Shannon, and a friend, Debra Bowersox, also of Beaver Springs.
"She doesn't like to wear the mask," said Shannon Benfer who was clothes shopping for her growing daughter.
A masked Lisa Billow, of Richfield, said she also doesn't leave the house without hand sanitizer attached to her purse.
Billow and her mother, Delores, spent part of Friday shopping at Community Aid, happy for the chance to get out.
"We've been to medical appointments and Walmart a couple of times," she said.
Sheila Zeigler made the 70-mile trip from her Annville home Friday morning to Community Aid with her two children, Logan, 5, and Amelia, 3.
"They've been fighting for days but since we got here they haven't fought at all," she said.
More Snyder County businesses will be opening in the next few days, including Boscov's which is slated to open Sunday.