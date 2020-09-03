MIDDLEBURG — Frustrated with what he says is a “lack of transparency” regarding the reporting of positive COVID-19 cases in Snyder County, Commissioner Joe Kantz has reached out to the state Department of Health (DOH) for answers.
Kantz said Wednesday after months of asking for a response, he has been notified that a meeting will soon be scheduled. The meeting will include county Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach who is the only individual in the county with access to the state’s information about positive COVID-19 tests.
As an EMA coordinator, Shambach can access a state portal for the list of addresses of residents who have tested positive. The information is provided to assist emergency responders, he said.
But, Shambach said, the media is often informed before the information shows up on the state’s database.
The DOH “has not been very communicative,” he said. “It’s a problem for me because I want to protect the first responders.”
Kantz said the delay in information means that while several positive cases may be confirmed, the county sometimes isn’t notified for several days.
“This should happen simultaneously,” he said.
On Wednesday, more than one week after The Daily Item received unconfirmed reports that at least three Selinsgrove Center employees had tested positive for COVID-19, Kantz said he was not aware of it.
Also Wednesday, the DOH confirmed on its website that fewer than five members of the Selinsgrove Center’s 766 staff had tested positive. None of the 199 residents of the center are listed as having tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania National Guard testing team was at the facility for the first of likely three days of work covering all testing, according to State Public Affairs Officer LTC Keith Hickox.
The team is one of several deployed at facilities statewide, Hickox said. To date, during the pandemic, teams have assisted 32 facilities across the state, he said.
Hickox said the units only conduct testing and it would be up to the state Department of Health to release the number of tests and results.
Kantz said he also wants to know who has been approved as a contact tracer to follow up with individuals who may have been in contact with someone who has tested for the coronavirus.
Shambach said he has completed the course to be a volunteer contact tracer in the county neither he or any county EMA worker has been selected by the state to serve in the position.