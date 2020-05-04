MIDDLEBURG — About 1,000 masks will be given away to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Midd-West Middle School parking lot.
Donated by the Snyder County Emergency Management Agency and the county commissioners, two masks per vehicle will be handed out while supplies last.
Commissioner Adam Ewig said EMA Director Derick Shambach was well-prepared and ordered thousands of masks prior to the statewide shutdown.
"Thanks to that preparation we can spare the masks we've put aside for this event," he said.
The EMA office has already given out nearly 8,500 masks to first responders, nursing homes, hospitals, social services and other groups and organizations, said Commissioner Chuck Steininger.
At Saturday morning's mask giveaway, motorists are asked to enter the school parking lot from Dock Hill Road. Snyder County sheriff deputies will be directing traffic.
The commissioners are holding the event to demonstrate "how important it is to continue to use masks when going outside your home and into a business, said board chairman Joe Kantz.
"None of us could have ever dreamed of being under a complete stay-at-home shutdown order but we find ourselves dealing with something we had no control over," he said.
Taking a political turn, Kantz stressed that the public has control over their vote and "that is why Snyder County has continued to fight for our election to be held, as normal, along with the expanded vote by mail option."