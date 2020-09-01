MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County will have to shell out $37,000 more for an architectural drawing on planned renovations to a recently acquired building in Middleburg to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
The EADS Group of Lewistown notified the county that it would cost more money to add the necessary changes to the planned rehabilitation to the former M&T Bank next door to the county courthouse.
The 6,566-square-foot building was purchased in 2018 and will be renovated to accommodate several county offices that need more space. The Sheriff's Department will relocate from a nearby building to the existing commissioners' suite in the courthouse.
Among the changes to the design of the new space are larger hallways, drop boxes and plexiglass at service windows to allow for social distancing due to the health pandemic, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
Much of the $37,000 in extra cost will likely be reimbursable by the state, County Clerk Tony Phillips said.
As of Tuesday, the entire fee for the architectural drawing is at $177,890, he said.
The project could be put out to bid in October, with renovations getting underway in the winter, Kantz said. The entire project is estimated to cost about $1.7 million.