Wendy Apple wasted no time getting to a hair and nail salon in Selinsgrove Friday morning once Snyder County moved into the green phase of the state's COVID-19 mitigation strategy.
"It's been driving me crazy," said the Mount Pleasant Mills resident who typically gets her nails done twice a month.
Snyder and Montour counties were among 18 in the state moved into the green phase on Friday, meaning fewer restrictions for businesses. County barbershops and salons can now service customers by appointment and restaurants can allow diners into the buildings for the first time in two months, as long as they adhere to state guidelines.
Before sitting at technician Tina Nguyen's station at Golden Nail Salon in the Susquehanna Valley Mall, Apple was asked to wash her hands and fill out a questionnaire regarding coronavirus symptoms. Her temperature was also taken several times during the appointment.
The questionnaire, which includes each customer's name, contact information and appointment date, will be kept in case it's needed for coronavirus tracing, employee Kathy Tran said.
Apple was pleased with the precautions being taken and expressed chagrin that several people came into the mall without masks.
Mall general manager Margie Deppen said about 50 people were at the door waiting to enter the facility when it opened at 11 a.m.
"Most of them rushed to the barbershop and nail salon," she said, estimating that 85 percent of the mall visitors wore face coverings.
Betty Simcox kept her mask on at The Hairquarters in Selinsgrove while stylist Etta Bower, wearing a clear faceguard, shampooed and trimmed her tresses.
"I was pretty desperate," said Simcox as she settled into the chair.
Several feet away, salon owner Jerry Bower trimmed another customer's hair.
In Danville, residents took advantage of reopened restaurants and were just as excited to be out and about.
"It kind of feels weird," Sheila Jones, 44, of Elysburg said while walking on Mill Street. "I got used to walking and not seeing people outside. Today though is a perfect day for reopening and I am looking forward to stopping somewhere and actually walking inside and grabbing something to eat with my family and a beer."
Johnathon Everly, 37, of Washington Township, said he was also excited to be able to walk inside a restaurant and sit and eat.
"It's been way too long," he said. "I am just looking forward to parking my car, shutting it off and actually spending time and money inside an establishment instead of jumping out of the car, picking up food and running away."
At Subway restaurant in downtown Selinsgrove, Bruce Witkop enjoyed a sandwich inside the shop, something he hasn't been able to do for weeks.
"We've been preconditioned to feel that this is freedom," he said with a laugh.
Restaurants and personal grooming aren't the only things people have been craving during the long shutdown that began March 17.
John McEvoy, of Selinsgrove, spent needed time in the gym Friday afternoon with personal trainer David Spearing at 360 Unique Fitness in Selinsgrove.
"In the two months I haven't been here I dropped all my strength," he said. "It feels good to be back, including from a psychological perspective."
He's comfortable with the safety protocols fitness center owner Maria Riccardi has adopted, including maintaining 50 percent or less occupancy, providing plenty of hand sanitizer and ensuring social distancing.