Snyder-Union President Judge Michael T. Hudock will not seek retention next year after 10 years on the bench.
"I will be four months shy of my 70th birthday when my term ends," said Hudock whose term expires at the end of 2021. The mandatory retirement age of a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge is 75.
He was serving as a first assistant district attorney in Snyder County in 2011 when he sought the seat vacated by President Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr.'s retirement after nearly 20 years.
His daughter, Sara Hudock, took over his private practice in Mifflinburg following his election.
Hudock said he intends to serve as a senior judge when he leaves elected office.
"There's a need," he said of retired judges helping to ease caseloads in county courts. "We couldn't function well without Senior Judges (Louise) Knight and (Dudley) Anderson."
Being a jurist requires someone with "patience, an even temperament and intellectual curiosity," he said.
Snyder County assistant district attorney Brian Kerstetter, who ran for the judgeship in 2009 and lost to Judge Michael H. Sholley, said he will seek Hudock's seat if it is vacated.
"I'll make a more formal announcement after" Hudock's decision to not seek retention is formally released later this month, Kerstetter said.
Attorney Lori R. Hackenberg, a district judge in Middleburg, said she will give a run "serious consideration" once Hudock's retirement plan is official.
Time on the bench has been "the best job in the world" for Hudock who enjoyed presiding over treatment court and criminal cases.
"It pays well and it's great for your ego if you're on an ego trip," he said. "What's made the job especially great is the court staff and, despite our differences, I've always gotten along well with commissioners from both (Snyder and Union) counties."
As president judge, Hudock is paid $209,153 a year, about $7,000 more than a commonwealth court judge.
Hudock's successor will join Sholley, who was reelected last year to a second, 10-year term to the 17th Judicial District.