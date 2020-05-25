Jury selection for trials in Snyder and Union counties will be held in school buildings in July to allow for more social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prospective Snyder County jurors will be selected July 13 and 14 in the Midd-West High School auditorium in Middleburg and Union County jury selection will be held July 20 and 21 in the Lewisburg High School gymnasium, President Judge Michael T. Hudock said.
"Normally we get 100 to 110 prospective jurors and we can't socially distance in the courtroom," he said of the limited space in both county's courtrooms in Middleburg and Lewisburg. All will be required to wear masks, he said.
Trials are scheduled to begin in July and will be held in the courtrooms, with jurors scattered throughout the gallery instead of sitting side by side in the jury box; sidebars will be conducted in the jury room and jury deliberations in the courtroom.
Judge Michael H. Sholley said counties across the state are holding jury selection in public schools, universities and theaters where social distancing can occur. On Friday, he attended a webinar with jurists across the nation discussing alternate ways to conduct trials amid COVID-19.
In Snyder County, Sholley and District Attorney Michael Piecuch will be preparing to take 28 cases to trial and about 180 pretrial hearings.
Despite the backlog due to the pandemic, Piecuch appreciates the safety precautions being taken by the judges.
"I appreciate any innovative ideas to allow our justice system to resume fully. It won't be business as usual," said Piecuch.
"People have to have confidence that they can fulfill their civic duty safely," he added. "It would be catastrophic if we ignore public health guidelines and someone gets sick by coming to the courthouse."
Other precautions and restrictions — including requiring masks in the courtrooms, limiting the number of people in the room and sanitizing between proceedings — will continue even if the state moves the counties into the green zone, Hudock said.
"We'll continue doing what we're doing. I'm not sure for how long, possibly until there's a vaccine," he said. "I'm just not going to take the chance."
Hudock said he's taking a firm stance to ensure prospective jurors feel safe and comfortable and for the safety of court personnel.
Starting on June 1, the courtrooms in both counties will begin holding plea hearings with a limited number of defendants at a time and sentencing one defendant at a time.