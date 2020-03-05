SELINSGROVE — The American Youth Soccer Association (AYSO) will host a free, three-day program for children and adults with developmental disabilities next month.
The Very Important Person (VIP) program will provide a safe and fun environment for people with special needs to receive soccer training at the AYSO field near Kidsgrove in Selinsgrove from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 16, 17 and 18.
There is no fee, but pre-registration is required with Selinsgrove AYSO Regional President Mike Hulburt at mhurlburt86@hotmail.com or call 570-415-5476.
All people with special needs, including the wheelchair-bound, are invited to join and volunteers are welcome.
Hurlburt said his aim is to start a division of VIP depending on turnout.