Solar power on the rise in Susquehanna Valley

How Solar Power Works

Solar energy is harvested most commonly by photovoltaic cells. The cells are semiconductors likely made of silicon. Light, consisting of photons, is reflected, absorbed or passed through the cells and transfers its energy to electrons which travel through the cell as electrical current.

The cells can be the size of a postage stamp to several inches across and are often less than the thickness of four human hairs. To allow them to withstand years outdoors, they are sandwiched between protective materials like glass and plastics.

The devices typically produce 1 or 2 watts of power and are chained together in panels to boost energy production. Several panels are connected to form arrays which can be connected to the electrical grid.

— Source: U.S. Department of Energy