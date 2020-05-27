Concern over COVID-19 has prompted a few Snyder County poll workers to drop out of working at Tuesday's primary election.
Joe Kantz, the chairman of the county board, said Wednesday he's heard of four or five people who have chosen not to work the polls as scheduled.
"A few people are concerned for their health," said Snyder County Elections Director Debbie Bilger.
The county is taking precautions at the polls, including providing masks and gloves to all election workers, hand sanitizers and giving out pens to every voter who shows up between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Kantz said the county purchased 11,000 new pens for under $1,000.
"We were going to have them inscribed with 'Thank you for voting' but that would have cost $500 more," he said.
Commissioner Adam Ewig said county officials have been peppered with questions regarding whether masks are mandatory.
"We have received confirmation from the Department of State, and while we cannot force anyone to wear a mask to vote, the Election Board is encouraging voters to consider wearing a mask. We just want everyone to be safe and we want to continue to move forward as we get past this challenging time in our country’s history," he said.
Ewig said the county has done a lot to protect the voters and our poll workers.
“We have done everything we can think of to make this election as safe as possible. We want people to go to the polls with confidence that everything is clean and safe," he said.
The Election Board will be posting more signs at the polls than normal.
“We’ll have a poster with a step-by-step diagram for every voter to follow,” Commissioner Chuck Steininger said. “There will be a sneeze guard in front of the poll worker who asks voters to sign the poll book, but for the most part, it will be very similar to what voters are used to.”
New polling sites have been added due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Every time Debbie received a cancellation of a polling place, she had a new location secured within 24 hours,” Kantz said.
The new polling locations are as follows:
Beaver Township (formerly at Beaver Lutheran Church) will now be at the Bates Center, God’s Missionary Church, Middleburg;
Franklin Township (formerly at Paxtonville United Methodist Church) will now be at Wayside Bible Church, Middleburg;
Penn Township #1 (formerly at Grayson View Senior Living) will now be at Keystone Building Products on Route 522;
Selinsgrove #1 (formerly at Sharon Lutheran Church) and Selinsgrove #2 (formerly at All Saints Episcopal Church) will now be consolidated into the Snyder County East Building at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove. Each precinct will have its own location within the building. Voters can follow signs to their appropriate room.
Spring Township (formerly Beaver Springs Senior Center) will now be at the M.A.C.C. in Beaver Springs.
Voters have also taken advantage of the new mail-in ballot option to vote. More than 3,000 mail-in ballot applications have been processed in Snyder County.
“I know some people have concerns about the mail-in ballot process,” said Kantz. "In Snyder County, we process every ballot by hand so there is an extremely small chance of there being any voter fraud.”