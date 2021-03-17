A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, some Valley government agencies have returned to in-person public meetings while many others continue in remote fashion only. Yet others are offering a mix, with a limited in-person attendance with live feeds online.
During Sunshine Week, The Daily Item reached out to municipalities, school districts and counties to review what access is available for meetings.
Some municipalities are reporting larger audiences for online meetings. In Montour County, Mahoning Township supervisors plan to keep offering teleconference and online options for public meetings, even after the public can again attend in person.
“I think our attendance ended up being more online (than previous in-person attendance),” Township Secretary Carolyn Dragano said. “We’ve had a lot of people on. Not many on audio-video, mostly phone.”
At the supervisors’ first teleconference meeting, on March 23, 2020, right after COVID shut down most businesses and public buildings, 28 people, one supervisor and eight other township officials called in to the meeting. At the next regular meeting, about 100 people called in. Dragano said there was a lot of interest in the project to repair Bald Top Road at the time.
In-person meetings at East Buffalo Township’s municipal building resumed in June. Capacity is limited to 25 people and social distance is maintained. Supervisors switched to virtual-only for all participants as a safety measure when the virus spread spiked earlier this winter. Zoom broadcasts have continued throughout the pandemic to expand public access.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, said the virtual access adds a layer of convenience. Attendance online consistently bests in-person attendance, she said.
“There have been no issues in meeting the maximum attendance in either the in-person or virtual formats. I think that future changes will be based on changes in attendance, in terms of preferred access. Personally, I think that the convenience of the virtual format is appealing to a wide-ranging demographic and has the potential to engage more residents in the local government process,” Kifolo said.
Mahoning supervisors also have offered attendance options through Skype, which the supervisors have replaced with Microsoft Teams.
Remote attendance has leveled off to just under 20 people and, more recently, about a dozen. That’s still more than the eight to 12 who previously attended in-person meetings just prior to the pandemic.
“I think we do better online because people can listen in their car on the way home,” Dragano said.
She said they can listen to a discussion of a particular issue then hang up, if they want, and not be embarrassed leaving in the middle of a meeting.
“Having this has actually been good for us,” she added. “I know for sure they will continue.”
In-person and remote
Public access to Lewisburg Area School District isn’t exclusive to online but it effectively is that way because of existing capacity limits. The meeting room at the high school allows for a restricted capacity limit of 18 people, which can quickly be met with members of the nine-person board plus administrators and staff.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said meetings will continue to be broadcast and recorded with Zoom. The public can attend online and must pre-register at www.lasd.us.
Midd-West School District resumed in-person meetings this month, but still offers a live feed. Members of the public who want to ask questions or engage with the board must attend in person.
Northumberland Borough Manager Jan Bowman said the public meetings were held by teleconference when the pandemic started. In May, the borough met in person but kept teleconferencing an option for both public and board members.
Councilwoman Denise Guilbault still calls in every month for the meetings.
The phone conference is available for the public. The number is 701-802-5345 and the access code is 476491. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Chairs in the public meeting room are spaced out by six feet and masks are encouraged, said Bowman.
Some members of the public took advantage of the phone conference last summer, but there has been no one calling in from the public lately, she said.
Attendance now compared to pre-COVID is not much different, said Bowman.
"We do hold in-person meetings and allow the public to attend virtually in compliance with Sunshine Law and our Health and Safety Plan,” said Girton. "We are pleased to have an increased attendance by providing the virtual option. We welcome our community to all who attend."
There has been no discussion about this option as the districts are still in substantial status for community spread rate, said Girton.
Still remote
Public access to Mifflinburg School Board meetings remains virtual. Zoom links are posted at the district website ahead of each meeting: www.mifflinburg.org. A separate form is also on the website to allow the public to submit questions and comments, which are read aloud by the meeting moderator. There’s a phone number to leave a voicemail with the information relayed at the meeting.
“We are looking forward to the return to ‘normal’ operations when we can resume the in-person attendance at board meetings for the public. Unfortunately, we are not yet sure when this will occur given the space and (social) distance requirements during the pandemic,” Superintendent Dan Lichtel said.
Mifflinburg Borough Council meetings remain virtual with advance registration required and available at www.mifflinburgborough.org. As to when in-person attendance might resume, Margaret Metzger, Mifflinburg borough manager, said the borough is awaiting further guidance from the governor’s office.
All Lewisburg Borough Council and related public meetings are virtual and council chambers are still closed. The public can register for meetings at www.lewisburgborough.org.
“At this point, we have no plans to return to ‘in-person’ meetings in the immediate future. Lewisburg Borough is closely watching local, state, and national COVID-19 case counts and following local vaccine availability information,” Borough Manager William Lowthert said.
County meetings
In Snyder County, commissioners' meetings remained in-person throughout 2020, including a series of outside meetings over the summer and fall. Northumberland County held Zoom meetings in April, May, June and December. The meetings are currently in person.
Administrative Secretary Karen Collier said about 20 people watched the Zoom meetings, but the majority of them were county employees.
No discussions have been held about continuing Zoom meetings while in-person meetings are permitted, but the county does record its meetings and post them on the county website, said Collier.
At Montour County’s bi-weekly commissioner’s meeting, "There has been very little public participation,” said Holly Brandon, Montour County chief clerk. "Media mostly. A Talen representative. And a member of the public here and there.”
The county's most recent was the first open-to-the-public in-person commissioner’s meeting in their new administration building in 2021. One resident showed up, although the date and new location had been advertised on the county website. Commissioners meetings are streamed live.
Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano, Rick Dandes and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.