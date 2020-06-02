Bruce Haupt at age 79 came out on Tuesday to vote in Northumberland County despite warnings from his doctor that catching COVID-19 could be deadly.
"The doctors told me if I get it, I'm dead," said the Upper Augusta Township man who voted inside the township fire company on Mile Hill Road for the delayed Pennsylvania primary. "I gave up my part-time job at the Surplus Outlet and I have heart complications."
Haupt was one of many people in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties who were met with a different experience when voting on Tuesday. Plexiglass-glass stood between voters and poll workers, hand sanitizer and wipes were seen at every polling station and poll workers wore masks and protective shields.
Haupt, wearing a mask, said he has been taking precautions.
"I hate the mask, but what are you going to do about it?" he said. "If we got masks and keep social distancing, a whole lot less people would be hurt."
Rick Hess, of Upper Augusta Township, said he felt safe voting on Tuesday.
"I'm a hands-on kind of guy and I like to do things in person. I'm old school," he said.
Lisa Shosh, of Northumberland, voted at the Shikellamy Middle School and said she wasn't sure what to expect. She lives with her at-risk adult daughter who has disabilities.
"It's a very important election and I missed the deadline for the mail-in ballots," said Shosh. "I thought it would be better to come early."
Shosh said she felt safe. There was one door in and one door out and masks were available to those who didn't have them.
Helen Sholl, of Shamokin Dam in Snyder County, said she didn't feel nervous and voting went smoothly.
"It's the way you have to vote," she said. "If you want to vote, you got to play by the rules."
Bill and Bonnie Clawser, of Shamokin Dam, wore masks to the polling station at St. Matthew Lutheran Church but noted they didn't think the coronavirus was as serious as it was being portrayed. Bill Clawser pointed out there was speculation that Democrats were overblowing the crisis to make President Trump look bad.
"I think some of this is political," said Bonnie Clawser. "There are not many cases in this area at all."
Bonnie Clawser, a former judge of election, said the primary election is important so voters can choose who goes on the ballots in the general election.
Kenneth Lenker, of Union Township in Union County, said he was not nervous because he's a Christian.
"I figure I'm in the Lord's hands and whatever happens happens," he said. "He is in control of everything."
As a longtime voter, Lenker said it's important to come out for elections.
"If you don't vote, you can't complain about what's going wrong in the country," he said.
Randy Ulrich, of Upper Augusta Township, said it is his civic duty to vote and the pandemic won't stop him from voting.
Makenna Luzenski cast her first votes on Tuesday in Danville Borough's 3rd Ward, in what was everyone's first time voting in a pandemic. Makenna and her mother, Alison Luzenski, were both wearing masks to cast their ballots at Pine Street Lutheran Church.
"It's a little strange," said Makenna, 19. "I still wanted to come out and do my duty as a legal adult citizen."
They didn't have concerns about having to take the extra precautions.
"We're used to wearing them," commented Alison, 48.
Poll workers
Lori Geiswhite, an election judge at Manor Care, in Sunbury, sat inside the Shikellamy High School cafeteria Tuesday waiting for voters.
“It has been very slow,” she said. “We are not seeing a big turn out and that is because of COVID-19.”
Socially distanced across the cafeteria was Jennifer Walker, another county election judge, who said she also believes the low turn out is due to COVID-19.
“People are just not wanting to come out,” she said. “This is the lowest turnout we have had in a long time.”
As of 11 a.m., Shikellamy High School, which hosted two polling locations, had a total of only 90 voters, which both judges said was half the normal amount.
Shane Kelly, a judge of election at Shamokin Dam, said they expected numbers to be down for in-person voting. He noted no problems or issues with voters.
"The county was well prepared and on the ball," he said. "There's hand sanitizer, we're wiping everything down. The county ordered 11,000 pens."
Ruth Haines, a poll worker at Union Township, said they were expecting the light turnout. They have been encouraging people to wear masks, but not requiring them.
"There have been very few people coming without masks," she said. "We have masks if they want them. We also have hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves, everything you could need."
Some poll workers didn't come out because they didn't feel comfortable, she said.
"We're mostly older and it is scary," she said.
Sandy Burrows, a judge of election in Upper Augusta Township, said there was a minor glitch that caused the new machines to malfunction early Tuesday morning, but it did not disrupt any voters.
"Everybody has had an easy time voting on the new machines," she said. "It was the usual, with something new and setting up. It was a little bit of uncertainty. Other than that, we've been doing really well and it's been going smoothly."
"Ninety-nine percent of the people have been very respectful, have all been wearing masks coming in," she said. "Those who we've had to tell have been very cooperative."
Voters at polling places in Montour County complied with the mask requirement and social distancing.
Some poll workers said the number of mail-in ballots seemed to decrease the number of voters who showed up at the polls, though workers at the Mahoning Township II precinct in the municipal building saw more voters come in than they expected, said election clerk Michael Komar.
"My understanding was there was a heavy mail-in this year," he said. "We actually had more traffic than we expected."
Around 5 p.m., 126 ballots were in — 73 Republican, 51 Democratic and two provisional.
Komar's wife, Jill, who was filling in as judge of election, said there were 241 mail-in ballot requests, but not all were mailed in.
At the 3rd Ward polling place in Danville, 37 Republicans and 29 Democrats had voted, as of 5:25 p.m., according to minority inspector Frank Drew.
Forty Republicans and 40 Democrats had cast ballots by about 4:30 p.m. in Danville's 2nd Ward at the Danville Area Community Center. There were only three provisional ballots from voters who requested mail-in ballots but decided to go to the polls instead of mailing it in, said clerk Lisa Tulino.
Francis Scarcella, Rob Inglis and Joe Sylvester contributed to this report.