Lewisburg Area School Board's next regularly scheduled public meeting is Thursday and they still plan to hold it at the high school and open to the public.
To ensure social distancing, chairs will be spaced further apart and the agenda has been streamlined to reduce guest presenters, students highlighted for academic and athletic achievements and attendance, school board President Jordan Fetzer said.
He wasn't certain whether the meeting will be available via video stream.
Some board members, however, are expected to attend using Zoom. He said the technology should be ready for public access by April 9, if needed.
Information to access the Zoom feed will be shared on the district website and social media, Fetzer said.
At Midd-West School District, the board canceled this week's public meeting due to the coronavirus outbreak but is planning for the next scheduled meeting on April 13, board President Victor Abate said.
"Hopefully we'll be back to semi-normal by then," he said.
In case there are still restrictions, Abate said the board and administration is learning how to use Zoom to conduct a public meeting.
"I have some concerns because not everybody has access to the internet," he said.
An estimated 25 percent of Snyder County, including a large area in the western end, does not have broadband.
Up until a couple of weeks ago Abate, a Mount Pleasant Mills resident, had DSL internet connection. His household is now using cable connection, which is twice as fast.
"It couldn't have happened at a better time," he said of the upgrade.
At Warrior Run, the school board held its monthly board meeting on Monday evening via Zoom, in accordance with Policy 006.1, Superintendent Alan Hack said. The board invited members of the public and employees to join virtually.
"During the meeting, the board passed a resolution that will permit them to hold virtual meetings as a full board throughout the COVID-19 crisis, as necessary, to fulfill their board governance duties," Hack said.
Danville has canceled its next two board meetings while Line Mountain has already postponed its next meeting.