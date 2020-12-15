While a handful of Valley school districts are already full-remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a chance some students already learning from home could get a snow day on Thursday.
Several school officials across the region said there is some value to kids getting a break right now.
The Valley is expected to get hit by one of the largest snowstorms to hit the region in years beginning this afternoon. A foot of snow or more is expected to fall on the region.
Selinsgrove begins remote learning today and will do so until Christmas break begins next week. On Monday, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said a "traditional snow day" is an option on Thursday "within the decision-making process for these types of weather events. We value the ability for kids to still have a ‘snow day.'"
Lewisburg Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said her district will make a decision based on a number of factors on Thursday. Lewisburg High is remote this week while the district's other schools are open for in-person instruction.
"It depends on how much snow we get," she said. "One consideration is whether or not we have power outages. If we do get a foot of snow, it will most likely be a snow day. There is something to be said about just pausing life to play in the snow."
Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle said there won't be remote learning on Thursday because of the storm. All Danville students currently are attending class remotely, but teachers have been teaching from the school buildings. The teachers won't come in on Thursday, Boyle said.
"I plan a snow day because everybody has worked so hard," she said. "A day of relief is a good idea. Everybody should go out and play."
At Mifflinburg, Superintendent Dan Licthel said he is watching the weather, but a snow day or a remote learning day are both possible. The district is full remote learning until Jan. 11.
"We do still have the potential of calling snow days, but we may also be able to use remote learning to have school," he said. "Each circumstance will be dealt with on a case by case basis. We are watching the weather for the week and we will see what happens."
Like Mifflinburg, Milton is in a virtual learning model until after the holidays. Superintendent Cathy Keegan said the district has been approved for flexible instruction days, specifically designed to support the school calendar during weather events.
"As of (Monday), our intent is to adhere to the current school calendar using these flexible instruction days for snow days," she said. "Our virtual platform allows for school to continue on a traditional snow day. Current designated make-up days will now serve as a day off from school."
Mount Carmel is also in a virtual learning model through Christmas. Superintendent Pete Cheddar said their plan is not to shift to remote instruction on snow days.
"If the weather materializes the way they are predicting we will more than likely just use a traditional snow day that will be off from student instruction and the day will be made up later in the year," he said.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said his district won't shift to remote learning and instead give students a snow day.
The Shikellamy School District will be moving to remote learning Thursday and Friday as well as being dismissed early Wednesday.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle the district is making the move for several reasons, including the projected snowstorm.
"This accomplishes a handful of items, it resets our 14-day clock of COVID-19 cases in the district due to the state's new guidelines and allows time for snow removal," Bendle said. The district will reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 21.
Dismissal times for Beck and Chief Shikellamy Elementary on Wednesday will be at 10:20 a.m., while Priestley and Oaklyn Elementary will be released at 10:50 a.m. The middle school will be released at 10:40 a.m., and the high school at 10:30 a.m., Bendle said.