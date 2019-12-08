By Marcia Moore
SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Coalition for Kids will hold its eighth annual conference Dec. 18 in the Degenstein Center at Susquehanna University.
The 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. event is open to the public and will feature several speakers, including Bucknell professor Dr. Judith Grisel, a behavioral neuroscientist and author of “Never Enough,” a New York Times bestseller which draws on her personal insights to reveal how drugs affect the brain.
Other scheduled speakers are James Dill, a retired deputy chief with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, who will speak about the dangers technology poses to children; Dr. Perry Meadows from Geisinger Medical Center and Robert Smulktis director of Prescription Drug Diversion Prosecutions overseeing all of the state Attorney General’s diversion investigations throughout the Commonwealth.
The coalition was created to aid existing organizations in supporting children and their healthy development through evidence-based programs, chairman Michael Piecuch said.
“We saw gaps,” he said, adding that the coalition has helped create a venue for people, including educators, social service employees and coaches, to collaborate.
There were 141 groups, organizations and agencies in the county working with children when the coalition was founded, treasurer Nathan Morgan said.
“We want to be the go-between to help get these people working together,” he said.
Over the years the coalition has sponsored the county’s National Night Out events and financially supported Selinsgrove and Midd-West School District’s meal programs, and Red Ribbon Week’s drug abuse awareness events and the Middlecreek Area Community Center’s Kids Fair.
Candace Benner, a Midd-West School nurse who oversees the Meals for Mustangs food program providing meals to about 240 children each weekend, said the coalition has been a big supporter.
“They handle all the bookkeeping and banking. They’re awesome,” she said.
Piecuch has served as chairman of the organization since it was created nearly a decade ago but will be stepping down in January. No replacement has been named.