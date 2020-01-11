SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will hold an opening reception for the exhibition “Sons, Seeing the Modern African American Male” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Lore Degenstein Gallery.
Exhibition portraits explore how the black American male perceives himself and how he is perceived by others. The men pictured in the exhibition were selected from Susquehanna University and the greater Susquehanna River Valley by exhibition curators Harvey Edwards, teacher-in-residence, and Dan Olivetti, gallery director.
Jerry Taliaferro, who is well-regarded for photographic projects and published works, will present the opening reception lecture. Taliaferro’s “Women of a New Tribe” is a photographic study of the spiritual and physical beauty of black women.
The Lore Degenstein Gallery, located in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, 151 Weber Way, Selinsgrove, is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is closed for university recesses. Call 570-372-4059 for an appointment when classes are not in session.
The exhibition continues through March 1. All gallery events are free and open to the public.
