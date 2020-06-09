PORT ROYAL — Graduating seniors from East Juniata and Juniata high schools will celebrate 2020 commencement at Port Royal Speedway on June 16.
According to speedway spokesman Justin L. Snyder, East Juniata ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Juniata's will begin at 7:30. The rain date is June 17 at the same times.
Snyder said the front stretch grandstands of the speedway will be open for ticket-holding family members to watch students receive their diplomas and walk across the stage. Ticket holders are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines during the duration of the event. Only students will be permitted in the tunnel and on the infield grounds during the ceremonies.
“The people of Juniata County support the Port Royal Speedway in such a large turnout each year and we fully recognize the sacrifice this community has made during tough times. One of the biggest focuses we have as a track is to continue to support the youth and we wanted to do our part to ensure they know how much we value them,” speedway officials said.
